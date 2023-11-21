Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Seahawks suffer first loss of season

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WECT) - Appalachian State shot a blistering 70 percent from the field in the second half of an 86-56 victory over the UNCW men’s basketball team Tuesday at the Ft. Myers Tip-Off at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

The loss was the first of the season for the Seahawks, who led by as many as 10 points in the first half.

The Mountaineers’ Tre’von Spillers went 7-of-8 from the field on his way to a 15-point outing.

Appalachian State held a decisive 43-28 advantage in rebounds led by Justin Abson’s game-high 13.

Trazarien White led the Seahawks with 15 points while KJ Jenkins added 12.

UNCW completes its Florida road trip against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Bolick
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Luke Alexander Rocha
Paid volunteer arrested on strangulation charges in Burgaw
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the...
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash

Latest News

The Seahawks will play Appalachian State at noon on Nov. 21 in their second game.
UNCW Seahawks defeat Murray State in Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament
“The tournament is named after the late Carly Rae Baron, a beloved student and former CFCC...
CFCC hosts third annual Carly Rae Classic tournament
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
NCAA grants UNC football player Tez Walker immediate eligibility after months-long fight
Wednesday’s Media Day for the UNCW women’s basketball team marked the start of a new era in the...
UNCW Lady Seahawks start 2023-24 hoop season with new head coach