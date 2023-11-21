Seahawks suffer first loss of season

FT. MYERS, Fla. (WECT) - Appalachian State shot a blistering 70 percent from the field in the second half of an 86-56 victory over the UNCW men’s basketball team Tuesday at the Ft. Myers Tip-Off at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

The loss was the first of the season for the Seahawks, who led by as many as 10 points in the first half.

The Mountaineers’ Tre’von Spillers went 7-of-8 from the field on his way to a 15-point outing.

Appalachian State held a decisive 43-28 advantage in rebounds led by Justin Abson’s game-high 13.

Trazarien White led the Seahawks with 15 points while KJ Jenkins added 12.

UNCW completes its Florida road trip against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, Nov. 25.

