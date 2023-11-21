School board selects new principal for North Brunswick High School

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education on Nov. 20 approved Dr. Margaret Rollison as the next principal of North Brunswick High School.

Rollison will be taking the place of Dr. Steven Sullivan, who resigned this month to be principal of Chapel Hill High School. She begins in the role officially on Dec. 14.

“Dr. Rollison, a proud Brunswick County Schools graduate, currently serves as the district’s Director of Secondary Instruction. Dr. Rollison is no stranger to North Brunswick High School as she served as a math teacher at the school from 2002-2010 and was also named the Brunswick County Teacher of the Year in 2007,” a Brunswick County Schools announcement states.

She has served as an assistant principal at Heide Trask High School and John T. Hoggard High School and as the principal of Emma B. Trask Middle School.

“Dr. Rollison’s deep knowledge and understanding of secondary curriculum and instructional practices and strategies will serve her well in her new role as principal of North Brunswick High School,” Superintendent Dale Cole said. “I am confident in her abilities as an instructional leader to move North Brunswick High School forward as we continue our focus on producing college and career-ready graduates.”

