Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children

James Laughridge Moore
James Laughridge Moore(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rocky Point man on Oct. 13 on several sex offense charges.

Per the PCSO, 55-year-old James Laughridge Moore was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held at the county jail under a $1.2 million secured bond.

Children told detectives that Moore sexually assaulted them multiple times over several years in Pender and New Hanover counties, according to the PCSO.

“Continued investigation into this case revealed additional statutory sex offenses against minors and evidence showing Moore had video recorded incidents of molesting a child,” a sheriff’s office announcement states.

The New Hanover and Pender Counties’ sheriff’s offices are looking for more information. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call PCSO Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437 or 910-259-1515.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Bolick
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Luke Alexander Rocha
Paid volunteer arrested on strangulation charges in Burgaw
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the...
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
Winners to be decided randomly in tied Brunswick Co. races, Southport mayoral recount set for Nov. 28
Margaret Rollison is set to be principal of North Brunswick High School starting Dec. 14, 2023.
School board selects new principal for North Brunswick High School
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair