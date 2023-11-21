Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rocky Point man on Oct. 13 on several sex offense charges.

Per the PCSO, 55-year-old James Laughridge Moore was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery and two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held at the county jail under a $1.2 million secured bond.

Children told detectives that Moore sexually assaulted them multiple times over several years in Pender and New Hanover counties, according to the PCSO.

“Continued investigation into this case revealed additional statutory sex offenses against minors and evidence showing Moore had video recorded incidents of molesting a child,” a sheriff’s office announcement states.

The New Hanover and Pender Counties’ sheriff’s offices are looking for more information. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call PCSO Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437 or 910-259-1515.

