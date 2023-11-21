Proposed changes to book removal policy fails to pass in Pender County school board

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education did not end up passing proposed changes to its policy on removing books from schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The proposed changes included a process through which a book would be reviewed by a district-level committee if the same book was challenged at multiple schools but the schools make different decisions on its appropriateness.

Phil Cordiero and Brent Springer voted yes, while Beth Burns and Ken Smith voted no. Don Hall had to leave the meeting early and did not vote.

