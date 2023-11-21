Senior Connect
Property sales in Brunswick County top $2 billion for third year

Sold Sign
Sold Sign(KPTV)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Association of Realtors (BCAR) announced that for the third consecutive year, property sales in the county exceeded $2 billion in 2023.

The county saw 35 sales of $1 million or higher, including four sales of more than $2 million.

Bob Percesepe, president of the BCAR, says those high-ticket home sales were not just beachfront properties but were scattered across the county.

“We’ve got everything that would attract your average retiree or people that are just looking for a better destination,” he said.

Percesepe believes people are moving to the county and buying real estate because of the access to beaches, and because the county has one of the lowest property tax rates in the entire state.

“I think the destination folks that are coming in are looking for affordability. They’re looking for manageable homesteads and a lower tax rate,” Percesepe said.

He says there’s another reason Brunswick County home sales were different this year.

“For the last year, over 50% of our sales volume was new construction, which is a bizarre anomaly,” Percesepe said.

Percesepe said on average, only 7-10% of sales account for new constructions.

Despite the sales staying above $2 billion for three years in a row, the median sales price of a home in the county decreased by almost 13% from October 2022 to 2023.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

