Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say

Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the time of death.(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl has been charged after police in Tarrant, Alabama, say her daughter had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

On July 18 at approximately 4 p.m., the Tarrant Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Pinson Highway regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, they say the girl lacked a pulse. The parents told police the girl was sleeping in bed with her mother, Farrah Bates.

The 2-year-old was transported to Children’s of Alabama where she died.

The Jefferson County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

The case was reassigned by Interim Chief James Hill II to a detective on Nov. 14 who reopened the investigation.

Following the detective’s investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office charged Bates with reckless manslaughter and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to controlled substances.

Bates was expected to turn herself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Bolick
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Luke Alexander Rocha
Paid volunteer arrested on strangulation charges in Burgaw
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the...
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rocky Point man on Oct. 13 on several sex offense...
Rocky Point man charged with several sex crimes involving children
The Holly Ridge Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to abandon the repairs on...
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
Defendant Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump, appears during a...
Judge imposes stricter bond conditions on Trump co-defendant in Georgia election subversion case
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket