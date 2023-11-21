Man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution on warrants from New Hanover Co.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested and charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution, including three counts of prostitution of a minor, on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Carteret County.

Per the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 42-year-old Brandon Scott Hollamon from Indian Beach on warrants from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

He was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $500,000 bond and has since been moved to New Hanover County for his first court appearance.

