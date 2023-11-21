Senior Connect
Leland police investigating after two die in motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the intersection of Village Road and South Navassa Road.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend at the intersection of Village Road and South Navassa Road.

Per the Leland Police Department, crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle with two people on it and a passenger vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Both of the people on the motorcycle, 39-year-old Jerrad Isaiah Cornish from Leland and 38-year-old Christina Nicole Jenkins from Wilmington, were dead when police arrived. The driver of the passenger vehicle wasn’t injured.

“Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling northwest on Village Road toward South Navassa Road when it collided with the passenger vehicle as it was pulling out of a parking lot near the intersection. At this time, no charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation,” a Leland PD announcement states.

