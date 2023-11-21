Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Holiday travel through ILM airport amid record breaking travel numbers

Passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport.
Passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Expect lines at the airport and traffic on the roads as people travel for Thanksgiving.

AAA is predicting the largest number of flyers this holiday since 2005.

Airport officials say the biggest rush at Wilmington International Airport is around 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. each day, and they expect their busiest day overall for the holiday to be on Sunday when families are returning home.

Recent improvements at the airport should help with the higher volume of passengers traveling in and out of Wilmington. These include more TSA security checkpoint lanes with some new and improved technology, and a new economy parking lot with 500 spaces.

Last month, ILM broke its annual record number of travelers.

“So, every month pretty much this year we’ve had record breaking numbers, and already just January through October we hit our annual record. We had over 1.1 million travelers come through ILM and the year is not even done yet, so we know we are going to smash our record we held before,” Erin McNally, marketing, air service development and PR manager for ILM, said.

As those numbers continue to increase here in the Port City, airport officials want you to keep some things in mind if you are flying this holiday season.

“We encourage travelers to get to the airport early and arrive at least two hours before your flight to allow plenty of time to find parking and get through TSA security. Please check parking availability before you come, you have more choices to park now at ILM,” McNally said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Bolick
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Tyshaun Windham (left) and Dwayne Ingram (right).
Police: Two arrested in connection to October shooting in downtown Wilmington
Michael Hansil bought his winning $5 Power 5s ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive...
Brunswick Co. man wins $250,000 scratch-off prize

Latest News

David Mark Fields
Appeal denied for man convicted in murder of fellow inmate at Columbus Correctional Institution
Brandon Scott Hollamon
Man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution on warrants from New Hanover Co.
Police would have direct access to security cameras of participating businesses.
WPD asking for access to downtown Wilmington businesses to fight crime
Kandle Rogers
Prosecutor files to dismiss charges in Whiteville City Schools board member assault case