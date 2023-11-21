Forever Family: Couple adopts three siblings after watching their Forever Family video

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As we continue celebrating National Adoption Month, we want to share the story of two little boys - David and Brody - who were adopted after Bill and Mary saw their Forever Family videos.

Not only that, they also adopted their older sister, who was actually legally an adult.

“I was adopted myself, Mary felt similarly to me in terms of there are plenty of kids who need homes,” Mary said. “Then I saw the Forever Family videos and we got to see Kadance and her brothers in action. Kadance and all of her bright life, and the boys just their vibrance.”

Kadance says she didn’t think she would get adopted.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen for me, I knew it was going to happen for them because who would not want them?” she said.

“I am heartbroken that she ever felt that she would not feel wanted or loved, but I am glad that now she knows that she is,” Mary said.

Bill added: “She brings a lot to the table to us too. Some of the conversations I’ve had with Kadence have been some of the best times that we’ve had.”

To learn more about adopting or helping children in foster care, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care by visiting foreverfamily.org.

