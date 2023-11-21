First Alert Forecast: showery cold front set to move through

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a showery cold front approaches and passes the Cape Fear Region, your WECT Weather App will make an especially good holiday errand and travel partner. Into Wednesday, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, spotty to at times numerous showers, breezes gusting over 25 mph at times, and temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s. The risk of flooding and severe storm is slim, though not quite zero.

Following the cold front, your First Alert Weather Team continues to call for friendly skies and light breezes for Thanksgiving Day. Expect crisp temperatures in the 40s for most of the early hours of the holiday ahead of upper 50s and lower 60s for the afternoon. Middle 60s are the average highs for a November 23 in Wilmington, so this Thanksgiving will come in near or just below that benchmark.

New tropical storm development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin this Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center has affixed low development odds to a small low pressure system drifting through the Caribbean Sea within the next few days. Additionally, a low pressure system swirling east of Bermuda may organize subtropically by the weekend. Importantly, the Carolinas face zero tropical threats.

Peek deeper into the weekend in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

