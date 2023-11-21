Senior Connect
Deputies: Man killed in Burke County hunting accident

The shooting happened near Lake James State Park on Monday.
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.
A 24-year-old was killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.(Dan Stark)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apparent hunting accident in Burke County on Monday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and NC Wildlife officers were called to the area of Adventist Circle, not far from Lake James State Park, in reference to the incident.

Once at the scene, deputies found the man, 24-year-old Ethan Hahn, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Deputies said no foul play is suspected, but that the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear how Hahn was shot.

