COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to buy headphones for students

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Williams Township is hoping to buy headphones for her students. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

Martha Cotton says her elementary school students will learn better with headphones.

“No child works at the same place and that is one reason we need headphones for our students,” Cotton says. “When they are working on their chromebooks they can hear without interruption. It is sometimes necessary for a child to work on their chromebook while everyone else is working on something completely different. At times like these the child can have complete quite with their headphones.”

Ms. Cotton only has four days left to fund her project. She needs $311. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose, will buy the headphones and deliver them to the school.

