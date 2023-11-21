Cameron Art Museum invites community to ‘Illuminations’ lantern exhibit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum is presenting the ninth annual ‘Illuminations’ artist-made lantern exhibition and competition to the community from Dec. 1 until Jan. 14.

“This year CAM displays thirty-seven unique lanterns in a variety of mediums, illuminating their Studio One gallery space. Artists represented hail from beyond Wilmington, including artists from Raleigh, Carboro, Asheville and as far way as Adrian, Michigan. Some of the lanterns hang, some rest on pedestals, while others invite viewers to walk around them on the floor. Illumination 2023 includes lanterns made from many media- including handmade paper, metal, glass, reclaimed plastic, found objects, recycled cords. The themes they address range- including joy, resilience, shadows, humor, remembrance, nature,” CAM wrote in a new release.

On opening night, Fort Lowell Records will join the celebration with a DJ set from 6 to 9 p.m., and Cam Cafe will feature light bites and special cocktails from End of Days Distillery beginning at 5 p.m.

Artists will be competing for three cash prizes that total $1,500, and winners will be announced at the opening party.

