1,700-pound Great White Shark pinged off Grand Strand coast
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Everyone is coming to the Grand Strand for the holidays, even a Great White Shark that’s over 13 feet long, weighing just over 1700 pounds.
According to OCEARCH’s Shark Tracker, Mahone was pinged at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the Atlantic Ocean off the Myrtle Beach/North Myrtle Beach coast.
The shark was previously pinged Monday offshore near Wilmington while traveling south for migration.
When the male shark was last measured in October 2020, he weighed an estimated 1,701lbs and was 13 feet 7 inches long, according to OCEARCH.
