Wilmington police looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 53-year-old Amanda Crowe.

According to the WPD, Crowe was last seen on Friday, Nov. 17, and may be wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket.

Police describe Crowe as being 5′2″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and having hazel eyes with red/brown hair.

If you see Crowe, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

