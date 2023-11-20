Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing woman

Amanda Crowe
Amanda Crowe(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 53-year-old Amanda Crowe.

According to the WPD, Crowe was last seen on Friday, Nov. 17, and may be wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket.

Police describe Crowe as being 5′2″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and having hazel eyes with red/brown hair.

If you see Crowe, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

