Wilmington PD looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that it is looking for 52-year-old Andrea Bolick.

According to the release, Bolick was last seen in the 800 block of Martin Street, near S 8th Street and the Good Shepherd Center.

Police describe Bolick as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and having blonde hair with brown eyes.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

