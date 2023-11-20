Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington PD looking for missing woman

Andrea Bolick
Andrea Bolick(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that it is looking for 52-year-old Andrea Bolick.

According to the release, Bolick was last seen in the 800 block of Martin Street, near S 8th Street and the Good Shepherd Center.

Police describe Bolick as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and having blonde hair with brown eyes.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
"So it means a lot to them. It’s almost like to see a small kid get a present for Christmas,"...
Motorcycle group comes together to give back to homeless community
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Judge sides with ‘Outer Banks’ creator and Netflix, dismisses lawsuit
Filming for season four of ‘Outer Banks’ underway in Wrightsville Beach
Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police looking for missing woman
I-77 South will be closed at the Gilead Road exit for three overnight periods this week.
Troopers warning drivers about construction zone crashes ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw