Volunteer firefighter arrested on strangulation charges in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A volunteer firefighter for a department in Onslow County was arrested in Burgaw in connection to an assault case on Friday, Nov. 17, per the Burgaw Police Department.

The BPD says that Luke Alexander Rocha was arrested by officers on the same day the assault was reported.

Rocha was charged with three counts of assault/strangulation, one count of communicating threats and one count of assault on a female. Police say it’s a domestic incident.

He is being held at the county jail under a $70,000 secured bond.

At the time of his arrest, he was a volunteer firefighter at the Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department in rural Onslow County.

