Troopers warning drivers about construction zone crashes ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Record travel is expected in the United States this Thanksgiving.
Drivers should be aware of lowered speed limits and heavy equipment in construction zones.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As millions of people get ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to take it slow, buckle up and don’t drive impaired or distracted.

Most road construction will be suspended over the long holiday weekend, but those areas are still problem spots for crashes.

One of those areas is along I-85 between Statesville Road and Sugar Creek, a stretch that has been under construction for months. A crash there in August sent three people to the hospital. One of the vehicles involved belonged to a construction crew.

Another crash in along Highway 150 in Catawba County in July killed a worker who was moving traffic cones and injured his co-worker.

Despite the two incidents, Highway Patrol said construction zone crashes involving deaths are down this year. Statewide in 2022, there were 32. So far this year, there have been 28 deaths.

Troopers said that while many construction sites will shut down this week, drivers should still take note of slower speed limits and be aware of heavy equipment still on site. If there is a crash, drivers are advised to move over and make room for first responders.

