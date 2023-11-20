Senior Connect
Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn't cause Floyd's death. In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February this year. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin‘s appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd.

The justices did not comment on leaving in place state court rulings affirming Chauvin’s conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence.

Chauvin’s lawyers argued that their client was denied a fair trial in 2021 because of pretrial publicity and concerns for violence in the event of an acquittal.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pressed a knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death touched off protests worldwide, some of which turned violent, and forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism that is still playing out.

Chauvin is separately appealing his conviction on federal civil rights charges.

