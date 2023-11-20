Rally for peace for Israel - Hamas War Interrupted

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A supposed rally for peace for the Israel and Hamas war was disrupted by the Proud Boys on Sunday in downtown Wilmington

The pro-Palestine crowd gathered at Thalian Hall to share their feelings about the war.

“We’re here to basically fight for a humanitarian cause. We’re here to fight for humanitarian aid and also recognition that we are human as Palestinian,” said Haya Odeh, an event co- organizer.

The rally was shortly interrupted by a group of Proud Boys who also came to share their feelings. The group started their own pro-Israel chants, only encouraging the rally crowd to respond even louder. After various exchanges of words from both parties, the Proud Boys were asked to leave by Wilmington Police.

There was no violence. According to WPD the Proud Boys were asked to leave because they did not want to show their identities to police.

The remainder of the rally went off smoothly with people sharing speeches. People in attendance focused on people caught in the crossfire and the hope for peace.

