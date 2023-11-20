Police: Two arrested in connection to October downtown Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant on Friday, Nov. 17, in relation to an Oct. 15 shooting that took place in downtown Wilmington.

42-year-old Dwayne Ingram, who had allegedly attempted to conceal a handgun while officers were on the scene, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Additionally, 19-year-old Tyshaun Windham, of Wilmington, was arrested on felony warrants during the search. However, during the investigation, the WPD determined that Windham was responsible for the shooting events that led to the victim being struck.

Windham has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Carrying a concealed weapon-gun

Going armed to terror of the public

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Windham is being held without bond at the New Hanover County Detention Center. Ingram is also being held at the detention center under a $500,000 secure bond.

Additional arrests are expected in relation to this case, according to police.

According to a representative with the WPD, authorities were at Greenfield Lake on Monday searching for a gun they believe Windham dumped into the lake. As of this time, nothing has been recovered.

As I have said before, we are not going to tolerate gun violence. Our agency will bend over backwards to arrest individuals who commit criminal activity. Sometimes with cases involving weapons, we are able to make a timely arrest, however, other times, it takes additional time and effort. Officers risk their lives every single day and they want to go home to their families. I want them to go home as well, unharmed. Our officers are working hard around the clock and are doing the right things to put these violent offenders behind bars. We will continue to do what is necessary to ensure a safe community for all.

