Police: Two arrested in connection to October downtown Wilmington shooting

Tyshaun Windham (left) and Dwayne Ingram (right).
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant on Friday, Nov. 17, in relation to an Oct. 15 shooting that took place in downtown Wilmington.

42-year-old Dwayne Ingram, who had allegedly attempted to conceal a handgun while officers were on the scene, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Additionally, 19-year-old Tyshaun Windham, of Wilmington, was arrested on felony warrants during the search. However, during the investigation, the WPD determined that Windham was responsible for the shooting events that led to the victim being struck.

Windham has been charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • Carrying a concealed weapon-gun
  • Going armed to terror of the public
  • Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Windham is being held without bond at the New Hanover County Detention Center. Ingram is also being held at the detention center under a $500,000 secure bond.

Additional arrests are expected in relation to this case, according to police.

According to a representative with the WPD, authorities were at Greenfield Lake on Monday searching for a gun they believe Windham dumped into the lake. As of this time, nothing has been recovered.

