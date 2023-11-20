Officials charge man with attempted first degree murder after shooting in Columbus Co.
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of shooting into a car with two people inside and attempting to murder a man on Friday, Nov. 17.
Per a CCSO representative, 37-year-old Douglas Blake Freeman is accused of shooting his pistol into a car with two people inside at Buckhead Road near Bolton, a rural residential area.
The representative says that a woman was hit by a car and a man was shot, and both were hospitalized for treatment.
Freeman was charged with attempted first degree murder and discharging weapon into occupied property. A report from the CCSO indicates he is being held without bond.
The case is ongoing as of Monday, Nov. 20.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.