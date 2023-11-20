Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NHC Commissioner: Eminent domain should be ‘last resort’ for needed parking spaces

New Hanover County Government Center.
New Hanover County Government Center.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to hire attorneys from Ward and Smith to explore the possibility of using eminent domain for the county to purchase the Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club on College Road, next to the county’s government center. The county also set aside $2.3 million for the purchase.

County Manager Chris Coudriet says the county needs the property to create additional parking spaces for the government center.

Jerry Reid is the property owner for Cheetah’s. Reid says he received a notice of condemnation from the county last week. According to state law, the county has to wait 30 days after providing that notice before it can file legal action.

Reid says he would allow the county to use 74 of the club’s parking spaces since the club’s hours do not overlap with when the government center is open. Commissioner LeAnn Pierce says the county should consider that offer or be open to negotiating with the property’s owners.

“I’m a business owner as well and I’m an advocate for private property rights,” said Pierce. “Eminent domain, in this case, is not something that I would be in favor of, and it absolutely should be a last resort at any time.”

County officials say commissioners would have to vote to proceed with the eminent domain process again before taking any legal action involving Cheetah’s.

“What we have been discussing is just opening discussions with the property owner,” said Pierce. “We have not filed eminent domain, we have not moved forward in that direction. We are looking to have discussions with the property owner.”

Commissioner Dane Scalise told Port City Daily that he is also open to the possibility of working with the club’s owners instead of going to court.

The board did not discuss the process at Monday’s meeting. The next Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
According to the WPD, the Proud Boys were asked to leave because they did not want to provide...
Rally for peace for Israel-Hamas War briefly interrupted by counterdemonstration
On Saturday at Greenfield Lake, Street Habitz hosted their annual Feed the Less Fortunate event.
Motorcycle group comes together to give back to homeless community

Latest News

Man arrested, accused of brandishing gun on N. Front Street
Man arrested, accused of brandishing gun on N. Front Street
Police: Two arrested in connection to October shooting in downtown Wilmington
Police: Two arrested in connection to October shooting in downtown Wilmington
Luke Alexander Rocha
Volunteer firefighter arrested on strangulation charges in Burgaw
Little miracle: Family gives thanks for fetal surgery to try to correct rare birth defect
The county is looking for more parking next to its government center building.
New Hanover County commissioner wants to explore options before acquiring property