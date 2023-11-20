Senior Connect
New parking lot opens at airport with about 500 economy spaces

The parking lot map at the Wilmington International Airport (ILM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has opened its newest parking lot, adding about 500 parking spots at the growing airport.

Parking Lot F’s rate is free for 0-30 minutes, $1 for 30 minutes to an hour, $1 for each additional hour and up to $7 daily.

You can see more parking options on the airport’s website.

