New Hanover commissioners approve assessments for Mason Inlet maintenance

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in New Hanover County on Monday morning approved a special assessment for some property owners to pay operational and maintenance costs for relocation of Mason Inlet.

In June 1999, county commissioners adopted a preliminary assessment resolution for relocating the inlet, because of the threat posed to nearby Shell Island resort. According to the commissioners’ agenda, the 1999 resolution ‘included monitoring and maintenance to keep the inlet healthy, and comply with US Corps of Engineers permit that authorized the project.’ The most recent assessment to property owners covered the time period that ended on August 1, 2018.

Commissioners determined the costs from the August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2023 period came to $4,069,039. In late October, county staff mailed letters to property owners on Figure Eight Island, North Wrightsville Beach, Shell Island, Wrightsville Dunes, Cordgrass Bay and Duneridge informing them of the preliminary assessments related to this new special assessment.

After a public hearing Monday morning, commissioners approved an assessment roll, which is the record of assessed value of properties in areas included in this 5th Special Assessment on the Mason Inlet Relocation project, and the special assessment.

