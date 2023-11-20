Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the highway.(wwbt/nbc12)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed last week after a deer hit his motorcycle.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

They said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into Haynes, running him off the highway.

Police said the 36-year-old man rolled several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
On Saturday at Greenfield Lake, Street Habitz hosted their annual Feed the Less Fortunate event.
Motorcycle group comes together to give back to homeless community
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Greenfield Lake
Law enforcement searching Greenfield Lake for potential evidence
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Tyshaun Windham (left) and Dwayne Ingram (right).
Police: Two arrested in connection to October downtown Wilmington shooting
Isaiah Scott Sargeant
Man arrested, accused of brandishing gun on N. Front Street
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys