Man arrested, accused of brandishing gun on N. Front Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Monday that officers responded to the area of North Front Street early Saturday morning after receiving several calls about a man walking around with a gun.

The calls came in at around 3 a.m., according to the release.

According to the WPD, officers found 25-year-old Isaiah Scott Sargeant, from Currie, who fled toward the Downtown Riverwalk when the officers arrived.

He was taken into custody; police say he had two loaded AR magazines and gave police a description of where to find his weapon, an AR pistol.

He was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, carry concealed weapon-gun, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun and was held at the county jail under a $15,000 secure bond.

