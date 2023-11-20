Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tracking rain chances ahead of Thanksgiving

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Nov. 19, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you first thing on this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast highlights brisk 60s to kick off what will be, for many, an abbreviated work and school week.

The next cold front will support growing rain chances from 30% Monday night, 50% Tuesday, 70% Tuesday night, and back to 50% Wednesday. Be sure to budget a few extra minutes if you’re traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday however, Your First Alert Weather Team is leaning against hoisting a First Alert Action Day for this setup given its mostly nighttime timing. Plus, for now, it looks to carry a very minimal risk for flooding and severe storms. Still, it would behoove you to stay here for updates and please keep your WECT Weather App handy.

Following the front: expect a dry, crisp Thanksgiving with daytime temperatures in the 50s to around 60 and nice and lazy breezes that will tend not to shimmy your turkey fryer. Check with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on rain chances that could develop later in the holiday weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. Remember: your app travels well!

