Filming for season four of ‘Outer Banks’ underway in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Filming for season four of the Netflix hit show Outer Banks is underway at Wrightsville Beach. Filming permits show that they will be filming at the Oceanic pier on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

The scenes filmed there will include two people jumping off of the pier and a body found on the beach.

This filming was supposed to happen back in July, but it was pushed back due to the actors and writers strike, but they wasted no time getting back up and running.

The casting agency tells WECT that they had more than 3,000 applications for extras, but only about 500 people were needed. There is a new casting call, however, for college aged “Pogues & Kooks” for filming Nov. 28 through Dec. 1. Click here for more details.

