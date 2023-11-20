Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Filming for season four of ‘Outer Banks’ underway in Wrightsville Beach

Judge sides with ‘Outer Banks’ creator and Netflix, dismisses lawsuit
Judge sides with ‘Outer Banks’ creator and Netflix, dismisses lawsuit
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Filming for season four of the Netflix hit show Outer Banks is underway at Wrightsville Beach. Filming permits show that they will be filming at the Oceanic pier on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

The scenes filmed there will include two people jumping off of the pier and a body found on the beach.

This filming was supposed to happen back in July, but it was pushed back due to the actors and writers strike, but they wasted no time getting back up and running.

RELATED: Season four of ‘Outer Banks’ to begin production in Wrightsville Beach

The casting agency tells WECT that they had more than 3,000 applications for extras, but only about 500 people were needed. There is a new casting call, however, for college aged “Pogues & Kooks” for filming Nov. 28 through Dec. 1. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
"So it means a lot to them. It’s almost like to see a small kid get a present for Christmas,"...
Motorcycle group comes together to give back to homeless community
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Andrea Bolick
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police looking for missing woman
I-77 South will be closed at the Gilead Road exit for three overnight periods this week.
Troopers warning drivers about construction zone crashes ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw