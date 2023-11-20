Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Deputies: Man shot and killed at makeshift gun range in Iredell County

The shooting happened along a power line right-of-way near Nance Farm Road.
The shooting happened along a power line right-of-way near Nance Farm Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed at a makeshift gun range in Iredell County over the weekend, deputies said.

The shooting happened along a power line right-of-way near Nance Farm Road in Mooresville on Saturday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that once at the scene, they found 46-year-old David Shane Nance with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators began interviewing family members and nearby residents and determined that Nance and the person who shot him knew each other.

The sheriff said the person who fired the shot was also the person who called 911. He said that person is also cooperating with investigators.

Officials said the case is still under investigation and evidence is being analyzed.

Related: Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Andrea Bolick
Wilmington PD looking for missing woman
Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Tyshaun Windham (left) and Dwayne Ingram (right).
Police: Two arrested in connection to October shooting in downtown Wilmington
Michael Hansil bought his winning $5 Power 5s ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive...
Brunswick Co. man wins $250,000 scratch-off prize

Latest News

The North Carolina state House reviews copies of a map proposal for new state House districts...
Black voters sue to strike down NC Senate map, saying it’s racially gerrymandered
Brunswick Co. man wins $250,000 scratch-off prize
Brunswick Co. man wins $250,000 scratch-off prize
Little miracle: Family gives thanks for fetal surgery to try to correct rare birth defect
Little miracle: Family gives thanks for fetal surgery to try to correct rare birth defect
Over one-third of Pender Co. Schools considered ‘low-performing’ by state
Over one-third of Pender Co. Schools considered ‘low-performing’ by state
Law enforcement searching Greenfield Lake for potential evidence
Law enforcement searching Greenfield Lake for potential evidence