Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cucalorus Film Festival wraps up

Film makers admire marquee with their movie title on display.
Film makers admire marquee with their movie title on display.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday marks the end of the annual Cucalorus Film Festival, many people who participated say they are leaving feeling inspired.

The Cucalorus Film Festival is well known across the United States. Many people from outside of North Carolina and Carolina natives show up to take part in the festival.

Leslie Tai a director and producer came to Wilmington for the first time for the festival. She says having the opportunity to watch peoples films has been a great learning experience.

“The festival is amazing the curation is stunning every single film that I have seen, I have loved and it’s left such an impression on me,” said Tai.

Film makers also had the chance to meet other people in the industry and catch a look at some exclusive films. Tai is the director of the film “How to Have an American Baby.”

She says the film is about Chinese women who travel to the states to give birth to their children. The film took her eight years to complete. She says getting to watch other people enjoy her work has been a rewarding experience.

“The audiences have been super engaged the Q and A’s have been great and I feel like there’s a lot of people who really appreciate the film so as a filmmaker that is incredibility gratifying.”

Tai also says that being a film maker in the United States can be a difficult career path. She says having the chance to connect with other people who can relate to her experiences helps provide a sense of community.

“It’s really about watching each others films and all of these social events where you can actually connect with other film makers. You don’t find that everywhere, so I think that’s what makes this a really really special place.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
Calabash Fire Department
Calabash fire shuts down Ocean Highway West in both directions
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice

Latest News

Police gather at supposed rally for peace for the Israel and Hamas war.
Rally for peace for Israel - Hamas War Interrupted
Calabash Fire Department
Calabash fire shuts down Ocean Highway West in both directions
Candlelight vigil honors victims of violent crime
Candlelight vigil honors victims of violence and advocate for victims’ families
Tyler Wayne Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a...
Man wanted in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting turns himself in