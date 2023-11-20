Senior Connect
Crews responding to rollover crash on River Road near Southport

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department announced that it was assisting with a rollover crash on River Road (N.C. 87) on Monday, Nov. 20, at around 9:54 a.m.

As of the time of the announcement, one lane of River Road is shut down near River Road Animal Hospital and under a mile from the intersection with N Howe Street (N.C. 211).

“Emergency crews are on scene,” the announcement states. “Expect delays in the area.”

