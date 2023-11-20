Christmas trees go on sale in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple business have begun selling Christmas trees in the Wilmington area.

Barr Evergreens of Wilmington is now open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at 37 Covil Avenue as of Monday, Nov. 20.

Barr Evergreens sells wreathes and freshly cut trees for the Christmas season.

You can also get real trees at Home Depot, Walmart and Lowe’s locations in the local area.

