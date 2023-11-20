Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Christmas trees go on sale in Wilmington area

Barr Evergreens Christmas trees.
Barr Evergreens Christmas trees.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple business have begun selling Christmas trees in the Wilmington area.

Barr Evergreens of Wilmington is now open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at 37 Covil Avenue as of Monday, Nov. 20.

Barr Evergreens sells wreathes and freshly cut trees for the Christmas season.

You can also get real trees at Home Depot, Walmart and Lowe’s locations in the local area.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
On Saturday at Greenfield Lake, Street Habitz hosted their annual Feed the Less Fortunate event.
Motorcycle group comes together to give back to homeless community
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

Greenfield Lake
Law enforcement searching Greenfield Lake for potential evidence
Tyshaun Windham (left) and Dwayne Ingram (right).
Police: Two arrested in connection to October downtown Wilmington shooting
Isaiah Scott Sargeant
Man arrested, accused of brandishing gun on N. Front Street
Boil water advisory rescinded in Lake Waccamaw