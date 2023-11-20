Senior Connect
Charleston Police officer rescues dog who fled from owner’s car after crash

An officer with the Charleston Police Department took part in an unusual pursuit on Sunday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An officer with the Charleston Police Department took part in an unusual pursuit on Sunday.

Police say a startled dog took off from its owner’s vehicle after they were involved in a fender bender near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Interstate 526.

Officer Dahlen was able to catch up with the four-legged fugitive before anyone was hurt.

The police department shared details of Officer Dahlen and the dog’s adventure in a lighthearted post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our fleet-footed hero caught up with the runaway pup before we had to put out a BOLO,” they joked.

