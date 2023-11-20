Brunswick Co. man wins $250,000 scratch-off prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach man recently won a $250,000 scratch-off prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Michael Hansil bought his winning $5 Power 5s ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to claim his prize. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $178,126.

