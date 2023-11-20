Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory following the loss of pressure at 2312 Canal Cove Road.

Once water is restored, customers between 2312 Canal Cove Road and “the end of Waccamaw Shores” are asked to boil their water prior to human consumption. According to the town, the Wooded Acres subdivision is not included.

Water should be boiled before:

Drinking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Food preparation

“Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water,” the announcement states. “This office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.”

