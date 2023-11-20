Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore

The couple's sailboat became disabled after water got in through a broken porthole. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) – The Coast Guard rescued two people along with their dog after they became stuck 90 miles off the Florida coast on a sailboat Saturday.

An aircrew brought the couple back to Air Station Clearwater in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

Both of the people and the dog were all in good health.

Watchstanders were notified of the stranded sailboat at about 11 a.m. Saturday. They learned a porthole in the boat broke, allowing water to get into the vessel and damage the electronics inside.

The Coast Guard was able to determine the boat’s last known location and found the couple and their dog soon after.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
According to the WPD, the Proud Boys were asked to leave because they did not want to provide...
Rally for peace for Israel-Hamas War briefly interrupted by counterdemonstration
On Saturday at Greenfield Lake, Street Habitz hosted their annual Feed the Less Fortunate event.
Motorcycle group comes together to give back to homeless community

Latest News

Man arrested, accused of brandishing gun on N. Front Street
Man arrested, accused of brandishing gun on N. Front Street
Police: Two arrested in connection to October shooting in downtown Wilmington
Police: Two arrested in connection to October shooting in downtown Wilmington
Commissioners in New Hanover County on approved a special assessment for some property owners...
Commissioners approve assessment for Mason Inlet and relocation project
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
Report: The world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise