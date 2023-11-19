Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car

FILE - Police say a dad crashed while driving drunk with his children in the car.
FILE - Police say a dad crashed while driving drunk with his children in the car.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 35-year-old Indiana man was arrested after police say he crashed his car while driving drunk with toddlers in the car, WFIE reports.

Evansville Police officers were called to the scene late Saturday night after receiving an iPhone emergency alert that the owner was involved in an accident.

Authorities say the driver, Ekmal Louis, told officers that he crashed into a pole.

According to an affidavit, Louis admitted to officers that he passed out at the wheel because he was drunk. He told officers that he drank eight beers before driving. Officers say he blew a .17 on a breath test.

Officers say they later discovered that his 2 and 3-year-old children were inside the car during the accident. A family member picked up the children and brought them home before officers arrived, according to police.

Louis was arrested without bond and is charged with public intoxication, neglect of dependent, leaving the scene of the crash and operating without ever receiving license prior.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
Calabash Fire Department
Calabash fire shuts down Ocean Highway West in both directions
Intersection open after rollover collision at Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway

Latest News

FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies safely evacuated from Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza, WHO says
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
A criminal complaint against the accused robber indicates the 911 caller was told police don’t...
Carjacking witness says 911 operator told her police wouldn’t be responding
A woman says she's outraged after calling 911 to report a carjacking, only to be told there...
911 dispatcher refused to help carjacking victim, witness says