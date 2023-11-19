Motorcycle group comes together to give back to homeless community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the holidays coming up many people and organizations across the county are finding ways to help spread some holiday cheer.

“It’s the holiday times and people are alone and they don’t want to be alone. So it’s a good time to give back and make them feel like they are part of something or somebody,” said John Hooper, president of Street Habitz.

On Saturday at Greenfield Lake Street Habitz hosted their annual Feed the Less Fortunate Event. The gathering hosted many people who were in need from across the community.

“I feel blessed for having my motorcycle club and the people that’s out here because it’s not just me it’s you know, is the whole us as a group, and I feel blessed that we’re able to get people to follow us to do these things,” said Hooper.

People had the chance to take home a free Thanksgiving meal ranging from warm turkey to freshly baked desserts. Event goers also had the chance to pick out and take home free clothes and shoes.

“These lovely people who’ve come out once again to try and make sure we’ve all got some kind of meal and warmth for the holidays and I came out and got me some pants and good, great food. Okay, some of the greatest Southern cooking you’re ever gonna get in Wilmington,” said event goer Mary Baisden.

Leaders of the event say the goal is to give back to the community and to people who may not have a place to call home over the holidays. Many people who came out for a meal, say it is something they look forward to every year.

“They always act like we’re family, no matter who you are. You walk up and you know you get the great big hug and the, How are you doing? And that’s a lot of what makes the holidays happy knowing that there’s people around who do care, especially some of the ones who feel like they’ve fallen through the cracks,” said Baisden.

It means a lot if you just see a couple of them, they get a pair of shoes. I just witnessed one guy, change his old shoes and put a pair of shoes on and those other shoes in the trash. So it means a lot to them. It’s almost like to see a small kid get a present for Christmas. It just It means a lot to be able to see that and I think it means a lot to them to be

