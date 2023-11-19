First Alert Forecast: timing a cold front with shower chances in the holiday week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with dry skies and seasonable temperatures. Specifically: expect daytime highs in the cooler 60s Sunday, lows mainly in the chilly 40s Sunday night into Monday morning, and highs once again in the brisk 60s Monday afternoon.

The next cold front will support shower chances like 10% Monday night, 50% Tuesday, 70% Tuesday night, and 50% Wednesday. Your First Alert Weather Team is leaning against hoisting a First Alert Action Day for this setup given its mostly nighttime timing. Plus, for now, it looks to carry a very minimal risk for flooding and severe storms. Still, it would behoove you to stay here for updates and please keep your WECT Weather App handy for any holiday errands and regional travel.

Following the front: expect a dry, crisp Thanksgiving with daytime temperatures in the 50s to around 60 and nice and lazy breezes that will tend not to shimmy your turkey fryer. Check with your First Alert Weather Team for updates on rain chances that could develop later in the holiday weekend.

