EMERALDS OF EXCELLENCE DEBUTANTE COTILLION

Alpha Psi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts the “Emeralds of Excellence”
Emeralds of Excellence Debutante Cotillion
Emeralds of Excellence Debutante Cotillion(WECT STAFF)
By ANAIYA CROMARTIE
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Alpha Psi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted the Emeralds of Excellence Debutante Cotillion on Saturday evening.

The event was the culmination of months of enrichment opportunities for juniors and seniors in high school. Seven Debutantes who were mentored, was recognized for their completion of workshops such as table etiquette, public speaking, financial literacy, and much more.

These young ladies are able to make their formal entrance into society. The president of the chapter, Onya Gardner, say she loves to see the impact made on the young women.

“You get to see all the effort and hard work come to to fruition and be a success. As a former debutante myself, I still value the things that I learned during my debutante experience, and so it was our goal to put that back into these young ladies”, says Gardner.

Gardner also says the chapter is always actively working and serving the community. And the next couple of years, their focus is to empower families, build economic legacy, serve the senior citizens, and work on the Youth Leadership Institute childhood hunger initiative.

