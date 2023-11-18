Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Rollover collision shuts down traffic at Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway

(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department units are at the scene of a two-vehicle rollover collision at Randall Parkway and Kerr Avenue.

According to a WPD representative, crews were able to extricate one person out of the vehicle and assess injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

WECT has a crew en route to the scene.

A spokesperson with WPD says two people were taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo
Leland woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case involving bicyclist
Scott Dale Todd
Former school coach out on bond after being charged with six sex crimes involving a child
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
27-year-old Jarrett Packer (left) and 20-year-old Giovanni Packer (right).
Wilmington police looking for missing brothers

Latest News

Whiteville Police donate car and bikes to community college
Whiteville Police Department works to recruit new officers
Vote
Rich Alt leads Joe Hatem by a single vote in Southport mayoral race after canvassing
Someone’s in the kitchen with girls at GLOW Academy, even if that someone is only there in...
GLOW Academy students help prepare meals for people living in Eden Village
Chief Doug Ipock says the police department is donating a car and bikes to a special program at...
Whiteville Police Dept. partners with community college for training program