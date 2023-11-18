Rollover collision shuts down traffic at Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department units are at the scene of a two-vehicle rollover collision at Randall Parkway and Kerr Avenue.
According to a WPD representative, crews were able to extricate one person out of the vehicle and assess injuries.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
WECT has a crew en route to the scene.
A spokesperson with WPD says two people were taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
