First Alert Forecast: a splendid weekend, rain chances prior to Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It is great to see you on this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast highlights a pleasant weekend with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for your holiday decorating and Thanksgiving preparations. Expect decreasing clouds throughout the day on Saturday with afternoon highs in the 70s. Sunday will embrace a brisk and cooler ambiance with early morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs dancing in the 60s.

Temperatures to teeter in the 60s and 70s as a robust cold front approaches in the upcoming week. Your First Alert Forecast hosts shower chances of 20% Monday, 60% Tuesday, and 30% Wednesday. Gusty winds and thunder cannot be ruled out but, as of now, the front does not look severe. Following the cold front, expect rain chances to diminish for Thanksgiving and Black Friday along with cooler temperatures in the 50s.

Looking at the tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two will bring gusty rain to parts of the Caribbean through the weekend. There are no definable storm threats to the Carolinas The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends in less than two weeks - on November 30.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

