Electric vehicle charging stations installed in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach unveiled four new electric vehicle charging stations on Friday at the parking lot across the town hall.

The residents who helped put them together say they are critical for not only neighbors but tourists too.

“Electrified vehicles start to become more and more popular in our area, so too does the infrastructure need,” Sharpe Charge Project Manager Nicholas Newell said. “We have a lot of visitors, obviously traveling from the state and outside the state to our beaches here in the county, and having an area where they can recharge once they get to the island is a critical step in the infrastructure.”

New Hanover County Commissioners are debating on creating many more EV parking spaces downtown as well. A public hearing on the idea is planned for Jan. 8.

