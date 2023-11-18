Calabash fire shuts down Ocean Highway West in both directions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Highway West has been shut down in both directions just north of the South Carolina state line as crews attempt to put out a structure fire. Hoses are currently stretched across the roadways.

Calabash Fire Department said the fire started in a wooded area. The fire is mostly under control, but crews are still working to put out flames. Smoke has spread for blocks south of the fire.

Crews say they aren’t sure what type of building caught on fire, but it didn’t appear to be a home.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

