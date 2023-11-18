Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Annual holiday light display returns to Myrtle Beach on Nov. 24

File photo
File photo(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual holiday light display is set to get the Grand Strand into the holiday spirit.

Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland at the Beach returns Nov. 24, with a free walk-through light display on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk lasting through Jan. 1, 2024. While the display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it will be open from 5-9 p.m. every other day through the holiday season.

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

City officials say carolers, DJs and live entertainment are scheduled for various dates.

New this year will be a Family Fun Festival taking place from Dec. 1-3 at Plyer Park and along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. The festival will activities such as a tree lighting ceremony, an art walk, a holiday drone show and the chance for kids to meet Santa just before Christmas.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
UNCW sees $4 million budget reduction due to exceeding out-of-state enrollment limit twice
"So it means a lot to them. It’s almost like to see a small kid get a present for Christmas,"...
Motorcycle group comes together to give back to homeless community
Emeralds of Excellence Debutante Cotillion
Seven debutantes make formal entrance into society at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s “Emerald’s of Excellence” Cotillion

Latest News

Amanda Crowe
Wilmington police looking for missing woman
Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw
Film makers admire marquee with their movie title on display.
Cucalorus Film Festival wraps up
According to the WPD, the Proud Boys were asked to leave because they did not want to provide...
Rally for peace for Israel-Hamas War briefly interrupted by counterdemonstration
Calabash Fire Department
Ocean Highway West lanes reopen following fire near Calabash