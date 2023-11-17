Wilmington to hold Senior Thanksgiving Lunch at MLK Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is holding its annual Senior Thanksgiving Lunch on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any senior residents are allowed to grab a free Thanksgiving lunch on Friday.

“Every year it has grown and grown now,” Recreational Supervisor Mary Jones said. “When we hit the Covid period It dropped a little bit because we don’t want to infect anyone however, due to the lack of Covid, we had to turn to the drive-through component. What we usually do is we have a nice sit-down lunch, but we converted to the drive-through and it has worked out wonderfully.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.