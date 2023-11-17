‘Why would you want to put this hate out into the world?’: Neighbors in Carolina Shores react to finding anti-semitic flyers outside their homes

CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of neighbors in Carolina Shores woke up on Thursday to find sexually explicit, anti-Semitic, white supremacist flyers on their driveways.

Benjamin Hall is one of them.

“It’s just really sad how people are treating each other in this world,” Hall said.

At first, Hall says he thought this was a targeted attack on his multi-racial family.

“I think they’re trying to say that whites are more in power more than anyone else,” Hall said.

Now, he’s one of many who’s asking this question: “Why would you want to put this hate out in this world?” he said.

It was important to town administrator Chad Hicks that the materials were collected as soon as possible.

“It bothers me to think a child might have seen that. That’s what really bothers me,” Hicks said.

Many are still finding it hard to believe something like this could happen in their small town.

“I’ve been in local government for 19 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. It was appalling. It was horrifying. It’s still kinda hard to believe that it happened,” Hicks said.

Hall says he’s not fearful, but many neighbors refused to comment in fear of retaliation.

“I mean in this country, you’re going to get this happened to because of your beliefs?” one neighbor said, who wanted to stay anonymous over safety concerns.

Hall wants the person who did this to put themselves in his shoes.

“If it was you, somebody coming after you. What would you do? What would you think? How would you feel?” he said.

Now, neighbors are hoping the person is caught as soon as possible.

This is an active investigation that both the Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office and the FBI are looking into.

Law enforcement is hoping they’ll be able to identify the person responsible by going through any doorbell footage neighbors might have collected.

The town sent the following statement out Thursday morning to residents:

“In the early morning hours of November 16, 2023, someone distributed hundreds of packages of anti-Jewish literature in several neighborhoods in our town. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have been notified. If you have any video, please call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Town staff will pick-up the packages. If you want, you may dispose of any packages located on your property. The town takes matters like this very seriously. We are shocked and appalled at this incident and regret any harm this may have done to our community.”

