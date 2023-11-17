Theatre For All to stage winter show at Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Theatre For All is inviting the community to its annual winter show, set for Dec. 6 and 7 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

The Academy Company will open both evenings’ performances prior to the main event.

The Dec. 6 show is open to all with donations accepted; doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 will have the Academy Company’s gala performance and fundraiser. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children and include pre-show refreshments and entertainment by the Theatre For All Choir. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

“Those who attend our performances know they leave with a heart full of joy. Our actors love to be on stage and delight in engaging with the audience,” said Kim Henry, co-founder and executive director for Theatre For All. “Every show we do is unique and created by the entire company.”

They will perform A Night’s Tale, a story about three humans trying to rediscover what’s missing in a world that has lost its color.

Theatre For All is a nonprofit, Wilmington-based theatre company for actors with disabilities that creates and stages its own plays.

